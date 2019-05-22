|
|
Carole C. Eisele passed away peacefully Monday, May 20, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was 86.
Carole was born in Philadelphia to Florence (Frantz) and Thomas Ferguson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Albert; son, Albert (Kelly); grandsons, Andrew and Ben; her brother, Thomas Ferguson; and a niece, Cindy.
Carole was a faithful servant to our Lord and an ardent person of prayer. She was a devoted and loving daughter, wife and mother.
Carole's family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 877 Street Rd., Southampton, Pa. Services will begin at 11 a.m. to celebrate her life here and her union into heaven. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, the Eisele family has requested donations in Carole's name be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at the above address.
Condolences may be sent to her family by visiting the web site listed below.
James J. McGhee Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 22, 2019