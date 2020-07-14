1/1
Carole Follin
Carole Follin passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving daughters. She was 77.

Born in Bristol, daughter of the late Carles and Marjorie (Hibbs) Follin, she was a lifelong Bristol resident.

Carole was a graduate of Delhaas High School, Class of 1961. She began her early career as an associate in the retail industry and as a dedicated, trusted and hard working employee was promoted quickly to management of several different departments up until her retirement.

Carole was a devoted mother and her greatest joy was raising her four children. Her family and friends will remember her for the sweet, kind and selfless soul that was undeniable even to random strangers, yet no one can forget her fun loving, bubbly personality and her beautiful smile. In her spare time she enjoyed bingo, bowling, playing the slots and shopping for a bargain, but most cherished was spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving children, Cheryl McLaughlin Brown (Chuck), Cindy McLaughlin Watkins, Michelle McLaughlin Lancieri (Pete) and Todd Snyder. Carole will be sadly missed by her adoring grandchildren, Richard, Chelsea, Lindsey, Peter, Shannon, Evan and Elyse, and her eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her devoted brother, Dave Follin, and several nieces and nephews.

Carole was preceded in death by her younger brother, Harry Follin.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Interment will be in Bristol Cemetery. Friends are invited to call from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday evening, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday morning, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
