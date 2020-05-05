Home

Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Caroline A. Martelli

Caroline A. Martelli Obituary
Caroline A. (DeRiso) Martelli of Yardley passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was 79 and a resident of Attleboro Nursing Facility.

Born and raised in Greenlawn, N.Y., Caroline remained until marrying Charles P. Martelli and moving to Yardley. She retired from N.J. Manufacturers Insurance Company and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, most recently her friends from the Morrisville Senior Center.

She is finally reunited with her love, friend and husband, Charles.

Most Sundays were spent doing the "Rosary" with her girls, and most other days reading, crocheting or watching her favorite "Hallmark" movies. She will be remembered for her kind heart, welcoming smile, and her deep devotion to her Catholic faith. To Caroline, family was everything.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, and parents, Frank and Carolina DeRiso.

She is survived by her sisters, Teresa Aliperti and Janet Conforti, both of New York; six children, Edith Brown (David) of Yardley, Anita Bezilla of Yardley, Carey Zimmerman (Bill) of Langhorne, Charles P. Martelli Jr. (Jennifer) of Hatfield, Janine Grogan (Tim) of Newtown and Marla Morschauser (Ron) of Yardley, along with 12 grandchildren and a great granddaughter.

The Martelli family would like to thank the staff at Attleboro Nursing Facility and all of St. Mary's 2nd floor nurses for the wonderful care and compassion they showed Caroline and her family during these last days.

Graveside services with social distancing will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at the St. Ignatius Cemetery on River Road, Yardley.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 5, 2020
