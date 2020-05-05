|
Caroline Lackey, known as Carol to friends and family, died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, April 28, 2020, after a long struggle with dementia. She was 86.
She leaves behind, Reynold, her beloved spouse of 64 years. Also surviving, are their two children and son-in-law, Lisa, Todd and Leo; and as her grandson and his partner, Adam and Amanda.
Caroline had life-long passion for the Arts. After graduating from the Philadelphia College of Art, she went on to teach art for the Pennsbury School District, at both the elementary and middle school levels. In the 1970s Caroline became an accomplished weaver and fiber artist as well as watercolor painter. She and Reynold loved to travel in their Airstream with their Airedales, discovering new places while learning about the history of the U.S. These travels were often inspirations for her artwork. She was a lifelong member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a devoted parishioner at the Presbyterian Church, in Tunkhannock Pa., and part of the Wally Byham Caravan Club, Penn Lehigh Unit 093.
Services are private.
Donations in memory of Caroline may be made to , to assist in their work supporting families with dementia.
The family is most grateful for the kind and loving care provided by the staff at Arden Court, the memory care community of West Orange.
Bradley, Haeberle & Barth
Funeral Home,
Union, N.J.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 5, 2020