Caroline M. Gill passed away peacefully May 23, 2019, in her Conway, S.C., home. She was 87.
She was born Jan. 30, 1932, and was married to George J. Gill, who preceded her in death in 2001.
She enjoyed her gardening, sewing and socializing along with many years being an untiring advocated of NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness). She was a lifelong employee at Nabisco in Philadelphia, Pa., before retiring.
Caroline is survived by her two sons, George J. Gill, Michael C. Gill and Grandson George J Gill.
No services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be sent to the NAMI organization. We will all miss her and her conversations.
Grand Strand Funeral Home,
Myrtle Beach, SC
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 2, 2019