Carolyn A. (Latsko) Shaffer of Bensalem passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. She was 76.
Carolyn was a resident of Bensalem for over 40 years. She worked at Citizens Bank as a trust administrator and after retiring she worked for the Federal Census Bureau.
Carolyn was married to the late William J. Shaffer. She was the beloved mother of Debra Shaffer-Roberts, Cynthia Frey (Jason) and the late Kimberly, the loving grandmother of Casey, Brandon, Amber, and Jason, and the devoted sister of Dorothy Killinger (Jim), John (Meryl) Latsko and the late Joan (the late Jack) Cosgrove. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Fluehr Funeral Home, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13), Bensalem PA 19020. Her Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020. Interment will be private.
Fluehr Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.fluehrfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 24, 2020