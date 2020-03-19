|
Carolyn D. (Deiter) Piccone passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the age of 86.
Born and raised in West Oak Lane, Carolyn had been a resident of Levittown for the past 51 years. She was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Parish.
A graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy, she achieved her Bachelor's degree in Music from Chestnut Hill College. Most of her working career was spent as a musician and organist for several churches in the area, including Saint Michael the Archangel and Saint John the Evangelist; accompanying the Men of Harmony; and the Middletown Seniors "Young at Heart" Chorus.
She enjoyed traveling and was honored to have had the opportunity to play at Saint Peter's Basilica in Rome and Saint Mark's Basilica in Venice, Italy.
An avid fan of Jeopardy, Carolyn also enjoyed working on the New York Times crossword puzzles in ink.
Carolyn was the beloved wife of 61 years to the late William T., and the loving mother of William, Richard (the late Barbara), Thomas and his wife, Ellen (Lo), Robert, Stephen, and Carolyn. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Richard Jr., Matthew and Ryan, her brother, William Deiter (Ann), several nieces and nephews and extended family.
Carolyn was a loving, wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Dwyer.
Services and interment are private due to public health concerns. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Men of Harmony, P.O. Box 366, Fairless Hills, PA 19030, or to Saint Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, PA 19054.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 19, 2020