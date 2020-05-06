Home

Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Carolyn H. Graham

Carolyn H. Graham Obituary
Carolyn H. Graham passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 40.

Born in Philadelphia, she resided in Bensalem most of her life and had been a Langhorne resident for the past six and a half years. Carolyn was a Bensalem High School graduate, Class of 1998; Cabrini College, Class of 2002; and received her M.A. in Theology from Villanova University, Class of 2004.

She was a Religion teacher at Notre Dame High School, Lawrenceville, N.J., where she was very much loved by her students who thought of her as a second mom. She was the co-moderator of Peer Leadership and the director of the Service Learning program Carolyn was very spiritual, had an infectious smile, was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, a huge Harry Potter fan and also enjoyed cooking, but most especially cherished the time she spent with her family. She was proud to be a breast cancer survivor.

She is survived by her husband, William Graham; her children, Ryan and Charlotte; her mother, Susan Fallon and her husband, Patrick; and her father, George Ashton Jr. She is also survived by her brother, George Ashton III and his wife, Stephanie; her sister, Amy Cochran and her husband, Mark; her mother and father-in-law, Gregory and Celia Graham; her brothers-in-law, Timothy Graham (Krystal) and Kevin Graham and his wife, Michelle; sister-in-law, Megan Schneider and her husband, Jeffrey, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, a Funeral Mass and interment will be held privately. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Friday, May 8th, on Assumption BVM's Facebook page, and will also be available on Assumption BVM's YouTube in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Breathing Room Foundation, Inc., 600 West Ave., Jenkintown, PA 19046 or to a college fund for Ryan and Charlotte Graham, c/o William Graham.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 6, 2020
