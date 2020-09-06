Carolyn Joan Markle was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. She was 87.Carolyn was the beloved wife of 63 years to Leon Markle.Born in Plymouth, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Martha Morgan Ashbridge.Carolyn graduated from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital with her degree in Nursing. Her career spanned many decades and included two retirements. She worked at the University of Pennsylvania, Lower Bucks Hospital, and the Women's Health Clinic. Carolyn was an active and devoted member and also part of the Choir at New Life Christian Church.She enjoyed playing the piano, shopping, spending time with friends and making new friends, but she cherished every moment she had with her beloved husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.Carolyn will be greatly missed, but remembered forever by everyone who had the pleasure to have called her their wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.In addition to her beloved husband, Leon, she is survived by her loving and devoted children, Deborah Castleman and her husband, Dennis, of Annapolis, Md., Dean Markle and his wife, Susan, of Bensalem, Pa., and Beverly Rubini and her husband, Robert, of Wilmington, Del. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Lou Beyers of Warminster, her eight loving grandchildren, two dear great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Services and interment for Carolyn will be private with the family at Newtown Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to either the National Alzheimer's Disease Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090, or to New Life Christian Church, 4 Freedom Dr., Newtown, PA 18940.