Carolyn Lee (Crowe) Schreffler of Bensalem passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Attleboro Nursing & Rehab Center. She was 77.
Born in Philadelphia, Carolyn was a resident of Bensalem for over 50 years. She was a member of the Grace Episcopal Church in Hulmeville. Carolyn will be sadly missed by her husband, Frederick Schreffler.
She is also survived by her loving children: William D. (Amanda) and Robert A. Schied (Elaine), Colleen DiStefano (Dominick), Marie Papa (Paul) and Michelle Schreffler (Leandro Lopez) and her son-in-law, Charles Esbensen; her siblings, William Crowe (Christina) and Elizabeth Jones. Carol was the loving grandmother of David Schied (Kimberly), Bobby Schied (Brittany), Danielle Zarenkiewicz (Charles), Kaitlyn Armstrong (Kyle), Joe Spurri, Ashley and C.J. Esbensen; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her children, Thomas C. Schied and Carolyn L. Spurri.
Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carolyn's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 19, 2020