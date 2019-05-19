|
Carolyn Rose "Kay" (Lohr) Zimmerman lived a life full of music and love. She faded away on March 26, 2019, surrounded by 23 members of her family.
An Eastern Star ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m., followed by her memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Christ United Methodist Church, 501 Wistar Rd., Fairless Hills.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund Center for the Intrepid, a facility that cares for servicemen and women, www.fallenheroesfund.org/donate.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 19, 2019