Carolyn S. PurcellCarolyn S. Purcell peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 89 after a brief illness.Born in Mahanoy City, PA and raised in Delano, PA, Carolyn had been an original Levittown homeowner and was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Parish where she was a member of the church choir.Until retiring in 1993, Carolyn was employed with Honeywell in Ft. Washington for 20 years.She was gifted at sewing, making hundreds of Christmas stockings for family and other loved ones. She enjoyed reading, gardening, bird watching, holiday baking, and had a love of music. She was infamous for her handwritten notes to family and friends.Beloved wife of the late Edward "Ted", Carolyn is the loving mother of Karen Ann Rose (Tony), Robert (Kim), Ted (Marlene), and Ed Purcell.She is the devoted Nana of Jenna, Tony (Claire), Jamie (Nick), Jessica, Robert (Jennifer) and Teddy; and of her great-grandchildren Nicky, Mila, Addy, and Caroline; and dear sister Marie Linder; and was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Morba. She will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews; and her faithful dog Rowdy.Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral mass at 10:00 am, on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Saint Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, PA 19054.