Carolyn T. Callahan of Warrington, formerly of East Greenville and Lakeland, Fla., passed away peacefully July 26, 2019. She was 89.
She was the beloved wife of the late James N. Callahan Sr.
Born in Dunmore, she was a daughter to the late William and Helen (Kelly) Evans.
She enjoyed her days reading and crocheting with her grand-dog Yogi by her side. She loved playing cards and Dominoes with her friends in Florida. She also loved her time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She had made many friends among the residents and staff at Neshaminy Manor.
Surviving are her children, Caren, wife of Daniel Pankiewicz of Ewing, N.J., James Callahan Jr. and his wife Susan of Lakeland, Fla, Eileen, wife of Duane Wickard Jr. of East Greenville, Nancy, wife of Kenneth Stoudt of Morrisville, and Timothy Callahan Sr. and his wife Christine of Belhaven, N.C.; grandchildren, Nicholas, Lisa, David, William, Thomas, Megan, Evan, Timothy, Carolyn, Justin and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Leyland, Weston, Abigail, Annabelle, Avery, Logan, Brisbane, Deakyn and Ryder; brothers, William Evans and his wife Rose of Crystal River, Fla., Edward Evans and his wife Gloria of Binghamton, N.Y., and John Evans and his wife Veronica of Lakeland, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
Her viewing will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, 163 Main St., Pennsburg, with a Mass to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 1325 Klinerd Rd, Pennsburg, PA 18073.
To offer online condolences to the family, visit her "Book of Memories" at the web site listed below.
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory,
Pennsburg
falkfuneralhomes.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 28, 2019