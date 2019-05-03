Home

Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Beck Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
66 Levittown Parkway
Interment
Monday, May 6, 2019
Our Lady of Grace Cemetery
1215 Super Highway
Langhorne, PA
Carrie S. Finley, an original resident of Levittown, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was 90.

She was a Eucharistic Minister at Immaculate Conception Church, where she enjoyed cooking meals for the priests. She also was the office manager for Victor Rivera, M.D. up until her retirement.

Carrie was the wife of the late Roy N. Finley Jr., to whom she was married for 51 years, and is survived by her children, Kathleen Costello (Jack), Mickey Finley (Dawn), John Finley (Maria), and Patricia Medvic, as well as nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her brothers, Greg and Gerry (Alice), her sister, Gloria, and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Carrie's Life Celebration from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, at Beck Givnish of Levittown, 7400 New Falls Road, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Michael the Archangel Church. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.Beck Givnish Funeral Home,

Levittown

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2019
