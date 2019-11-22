Home

Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
View Map
1953 - 2019
Catherine A. Lagomarsino Obituary
Catherine A. "Cathy" Lagomarsino of Bristol Township, Pa. passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. She was 65.

Born Dec. 16, 1953 in Bristol, she was a lifetime resident of Bristol Township. She was an employee of Pathmark for many years and then worked as a bus driver for Pennsbury School District, where she was currently working.

Cathy most especially loved spending time with family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Frederick Lagomarsino, and her siblings, Frederick, Joseph and Nancy.

Cathy is survived by her siblings, Mary, Betty, Joan, Diana, Freddy and John (Tina), many nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Chloe.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Molden Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, Pa.

To sign the online guestbook or send a condolence, visit the funeral home's web site below.

Molden Funeral Chapel,

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 22, 2019
