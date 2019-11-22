|
Catherine A. "Cathy" Lagomarsino of Bristol Township, Pa. passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. She was 65.
Born Dec. 16, 1953 in Bristol, she was a lifetime resident of Bristol Township. She was an employee of Pathmark for many years and then worked as a bus driver for Pennsbury School District, where she was currently working.
Cathy most especially loved spending time with family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Frederick Lagomarsino, and her siblings, Frederick, Joseph and Nancy.
Cathy is survived by her siblings, Mary, Betty, Joan, Diana, Freddy and John (Tina), many nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Chloe.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Molden Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, Pa.
