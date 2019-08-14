Home

Catherine (Sopczynski) Carr passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 85.

Catherine, known as Cass and Mamma Cass, was born and raised in Philadelphia. Cass loved her family and going to the casino to play the slots.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Marian, her husband, Thomas Carr, and her sister, Marian Sopczynski.

Cass will be greatly missed by her daughters, Linda Hall (Mike Chichilitti), Cheryl Schachter (Joe), Cassie Carr, and Debbie Brandau (Mark), her seven grandsons, Brian, Dennis, Michael, Joseph, Thomas, Ryan and Eric, and her great granddaughters, Audrey, Brianna and Cleo. She will also be missed by her sister, Joan Popielarski, her niece and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend her memorial service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the .

Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,

Huntingdon Valley

kirkandnicesuburban.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 14, 2019
