Catherine "Cassie" Griffin passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the ageof 88.Born and raised in Philadelphia, Cassie had been a longtime resident of Levittown for more than 65 years.She devoted her life to her children as a wonderful mother, caregiver and homemaker. She volunteered for Friends For Life, The Allied Women's Center, as a Lunch Aide at The Queen of the Universe, as a Reading Partner for the children at St. Michael's and prepared meals for the Meals on Wheels Foundation. Her best years were spent with her grandchildren nurturing them and loving them. Cassie also enjoyed writing and reading poetry, watching professional golf and playing bingo.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael P. Griffin Sr., her parents, Marie A. (Descher) and Edward J. Ryan, and her godson, Jason Niatas Sr.She is survived by her devoted children, Julie Minnick (Charles), Marie Ward (Thomas), Michael Griffin (Lynn), Catherine Durle (Paul), Margaret Griffin and Jude Thaddeus Griffin. She will also be sadly missed by her 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Eugene Kennedy; and many nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown. Interment will be held privately. There are no calling hours prior to the Mass.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Legacy of Life Foundation, 25 S. Main St., #217, Yardley, PA 19067.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown