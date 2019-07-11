Home

Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.
101 Byberry Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 357-1260
Catherine E. Wurtenberger

Catherine E. Wurtenberger Obituary
Catherine Elizabeth Wurtenberger of Feasterville passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Newtown, Pa. with family by her side. She was 88.

Catherine especially loved spending time with her 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas W. Wurtenberger, and her beloved husband, Robert T. Wurtenberger.

Catherine is survived by her daughter-in-law, Dale Cherry Wurtenberger, her son, Robert T. Wurtenberger (Jeanne), and her daughters, Denise Dawe (Tracy), Beverly Waterbury (Ed) and Lisa Blaetz (Philip).

There will be a visitation from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Lamb Funeral Home, 101 Byberry Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kindred Hospice Foundation, 1210 Northbrook Dr., Suite 220, Trevose, PA 19053.

Lamb Funeral Home,

Huntingdon Valley
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 11, 2019
