Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Florence Pierce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Florence Pierce Obituary
Catherine F. (Knecht) Pierce, a lifelong resident of Croydon, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at her residence.

Catherine was an Administrative Assistant for Meehan Oil for over 20 years.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 63 years, Samuel G. Pierce, and is also survived by her loving son, Samuel C. Piece (Sandra), two grandsons, Samuel J. Pierce (Ashley) and Steven C. Pierce (Kelly), and five great grandchildren, Dylan, Brett, Emmy, Sammy and Josie.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Bristol Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 521 Moredon Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now