|
|
Catherine F. (Knecht) Pierce, a lifelong resident of Croydon, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at her residence.
Catherine was an Administrative Assistant for Meehan Oil for over 20 years.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 63 years, Samuel G. Pierce, and is also survived by her loving son, Samuel C. Piece (Sandra), two grandsons, Samuel J. Pierce (Ashley) and Steven C. Pierce (Kelly), and five great grandchildren, Dylan, Brett, Emmy, Sammy and Josie.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Bristol Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 521 Moredon Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 1, 2019