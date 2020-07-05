Catherine "Cathy" G. Weggel (Gurka), passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020. She was 78.
Cathy was the beloved wife of Rudolph R. Weggel for 56 years.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the loving daughter to the late John J. and Julia C. Slowik Gurka.
Cathy and Rudy met in Ocean City on July 5, 1960 within 5 days of 60 years ago. She was a graduate from Little Flower High School in 1959 and was Concert Mistress of the orchestra in 1958-59. Cathy worked as the secretary to Group Life Mgr. at INA 11 years. She also worked PT at Burpee Seed Co., Lennox Collections, Bucks County Visitors Center, Modern Steel Equipment Co.
Cathy's greatest joy was her devotion & service to St. Katherine Drexel and the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament. She was a volunteer, an Honor Guard, and Associate to the SBS. She will be greatly missed by all who came to know her.
In addition to her husband, Cathy is survived by her loving children John F. Weggel (Christine) and Michael F. Weggel (Christa), as well as her granddaughter Isabella Weggel, and her sister Mary Lou Jankiewicz (Carl).
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Road, Holland, PA 18966. (Masks are Required). Her interment will follow at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cathy's name may be made to the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, 1663 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163.
