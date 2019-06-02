Home

Catherine J. (Jaklik) Shirk of Bensalem passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne surrounded by her loving family. She was 76.

Born in Philadelphia, Catherine was a resident of Bensalem for more than 37 years. She was employed at Nortec and Terminal Warehouse before retiring in 2009. She was a member of the Moose Lodge, Bristol.

Catherine enjoyed going to the shore and spending time with her family.

Beloved wife of the late Frank Shirk, she will be sadly missed by her devoted sons, Louis and Charles Shirk. Sister of Joan Fiorentino (Bob), Catherine is also survived by one niece, Nicole Johns, and one nephew, Rob Fiorentino.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 10:30 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the , 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 2, 2019
