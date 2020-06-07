Catherine L. Bretz
Catherine L. Bretz of Yardley, Pa. died Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was 96.

"Kay" grew up in Frackville, Pa. and proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Along with her husband, Norman, she raised her family in Yardley and was a resident here for over 65 years. Known as "Aunt Sis" to her family in Frackville, she was a kind woman who worked hard and loved dogs and ice hockey. When she retired from General Motors, she worked for many years at Cramer's Bakery and got to know her neighbors even better. Kay was a loyal member of the Yardley United Methodist Church.

Kay was the daughter of the late Thomas and Josephine Flail Ashfield, and wife of the late Norman Bretz, who died in 1972.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Norman Bretz and Gail Doran of Hightstown, N.J.; her daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Mark of West Chester, Pa.; two grandchildren, Laura and Mark; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Services with burial in Newtown Cemetery will be private.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
