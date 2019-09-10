|
Catherine Margaret "Margie" Doyle died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa., surrounded by her loving family. She was 83.
Margie was the beloved wife of Thomas J. Doyle Sr. The couple shared almost 64 years together.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of Frances Fox Weber and the late Joseph Weber, and the sister of Ronald Weber and the late Joseph Weber.
Margie was the "rock" of the family and surrounded herself with the love from her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A beloved wife, friend and Christian, she always found time to give to others.
In addition to her husband, Thomas, and her mother, Frances, Margie will be greatly missed by her children, Thomas Doyle Jr. (Betty), Lynn Shaw, Patricia Doyle (Ken), Maria Devonshire (Robert), and Michael Doyle (Leigh Ann), her 11 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and her brother, Ronald Weber.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 9 a.m. until the start of her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland, PA 18966. Margie's interment will be held privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Team Doyle Family Assistance Fund for the benefit of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital, 59 Gunning La., Langhorne, PA 19047.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 10, 2019