Catherine M. Egan (Cathy or Cappy to friends and family), a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. She was 85.
Cathy was preceded in death by her husband, John T. Egan, her son, John W. Egan, and her grandson, Nick Egan.
She is survived by her daughter, Julia M. Egan of Bucks County, and her son, Patrick T. Egan, his wife, Becky Egan, of Pittsburgh, and their family (Cathy's grandchildren and great grandchildren): Patrick, his wife, Laura, and their children, Patrick and Daniel Egan, all of Pittsburgh; Casey Egan and Ryan Mastrangelo of Philadelphia; and Sean Egan, Jamie Egan and Erin Egan of Pittsburgh. She will be missed by her daughter-in-law, Michelle Egan, and her grandson and family: Beau and Amanda Riley and their son, James Matthew. Cathy also will be deeply missed by her brother-in-law, Patrick Egan of Atlanta; her cousins and many nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends, Valda, Marge, Reina and her dearest Vanelia.
Cathy was a graduate of St. Cecilia High School in Englewood, N.J., and of Bowling Green State University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in English. She was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority at Bowling Green. Cathy was a beloved teacher in the Pennsbury School District for more than 30 years, where she taught English, study skills, and Homebound and ESL (English as a Second Language) classes.
Cathy had many interests: arts and crafts, reading, Broadway musicals and going to the movies. Her greatest love was spending time with family and friends, at lunch, dinner or sharing a "cup of tea." Her unrivaled wit, humor and smile will be missed by all who knew her.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Ave., Yardley, Pa., or at her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at St. Ignatius Church in Yardley.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation at https://crhcf.org/donate.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 5, 2019