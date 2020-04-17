|
|
Catherine M. Hartzell (Whitaker) passed away April 14, 2020. She was 91.
Beloved wife of 67 years to Warren.
Devoted mother of Joseph (Lois), Mary Ellen Brown (Bill), Stephen, Patricia Windfelder (Tom) and Timothy (Cassandra).
Loving Grandmom of Jackie, Thomas, Katie, Kimberly, Jimmy, and Megan, great grandmother to Marie.
She loved traveling, and she organized and led trips for many years at St. Charles Borromeo Church. She was also an avid bingo player.
Relatives and friends are invited to Livestream her Service, Monday, April 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. (burnsfuneralhome.com).
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Charles Borromeo School, 1704 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020 in her memory would be appreciated.
Burns Funeral Home
Philadelphia, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 17, 2020