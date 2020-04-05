|
Catherine M. "Cass" Johnson of Langhorne passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. She was 81.
Born in Philadelphia, she had been a longtime resident of Newportville, Pa. and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Hulmeville. She had resided in Langhorne for the past five years.
Cass was a 1956 graduate of the former Delhaas High School.
Until her retirement in 2009, Cass was employed with Verizon as a Maintenance Administrator.
Musically gifted, she was able to play many instruments and loved Country Western music. She enjoyed singing for the USO at Fort Dix in her earlier years.
She also enjoyed going to flea markets, antique shows, playing Pinochle and trips to Atlantic City.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her son, George Johnson Jr.
She is survived by her children, Florence M. Johnson, Charles Johnson (Roseann), Christine Rinehart (Gil), Michael Johnson (Dorothy), Bruce F. Johnson, Catherine M. Sullivan; her beloved granddaughter, Katie; as well as 13 additional grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Cass was the sister of Cookie Dixey (Joe) and Charles Vile, and the loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Johnson's name may be made to any pet rescue of donor's choice.
