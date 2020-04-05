Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Catherine Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine M. Johnson


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine M. Johnson Obituary
Catherine M. "Cass" Johnson of Langhorne passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. She was 81.

Born in Philadelphia, she had been a longtime resident of Newportville, Pa. and was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Hulmeville. She had resided in Langhorne for the past five years.

Cass was a 1956 graduate of the former Delhaas High School.

Until her retirement in 2009, Cass was employed with Verizon as a Maintenance Administrator.

Musically gifted, she was able to play many instruments and loved Country Western music. She enjoyed singing for the USO at Fort Dix in her earlier years.

She also enjoyed going to flea markets, antique shows, playing Pinochle and trips to Atlantic City.

Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her son, George Johnson Jr.

She is survived by her children, Florence M. Johnson, Charles Johnson (Roseann), Christine Rinehart (Gil), Michael Johnson (Dorothy), Bruce F. Johnson, Catherine M. Sullivan; her beloved granddaughter, Katie; as well as 13 additional grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Cass was the sister of Cookie Dixey (Joe) and Charles Vile, and the loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Johnson's name may be made to any pet rescue of donor's choice.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -