Catherine M. Wilks passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 92.
Born in Philadelphia, she was an original Levittown homeowner and founding member of Queen of the Universe Parish.
She was a master seamstress and also loved crocheting. Mrs. Wilks also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.
Beloved wife of the late Walter H., Mrs. Wilks was the loving mother of Diane Wicks and Stephen and Walter J. Wilks. She was the devoted grandmother of five; proud great-grandmother of three great- grandsons; and dear sister of Anthony Buccafuri. Mrs. Wilks will also be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Caroline (Leggieri) and Anthony Buccafuri, and sister, Josephine Felicetti.
Services and interment will be held privately.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 22, 2019