Catherine Marie DeLuca Berwick

Catherine Marie DeLuca Berwick Obituary
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Catherine Marie "Kit" DeLuca Berwick.

Born to Florence and John DeLuca on Jan. 28, 1922 in Philadelphia, Pa., Kit worked as a hair stylist. She married the love of her life, William "Bill" Berwick, on Sept. 6, 1941. They had two children, William and Linda.

Kit was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister.

She is survived by her children, Bill Berwick (Mary) and Linda Lenning (Allen), and four grandchildren, Eric Lenning (Kimberlee), Nicole Groot (Scott), Linda Namath (George) and Aileen Berwick. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Danielle, Jacob, Joshua, Aaron, Jason, Victoria, Kelsie and Chandler.

A Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at St. Kilian Church in Mission Viejo, Calif. Interment will take place at a later date at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Philadelphia, Pa.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 18, 2020
