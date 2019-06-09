Home

Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.
101 Byberry Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 357-1260
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
654 Hatboro Road
Richboro, PA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
Catherine Mary Neubauer Obituary
Catherine M. Neubauer, a resident of Churchville, Pa. for 47 years, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, from complications due to pneumonia. She was 80.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, James R. Neubauer, her brother, Eugene Calt of Albuquerque, N.M., and her parents, Owen and Mary Calt.

Born in Chicago, she earned her teaching degree from Mundelein College in Chicago in 1960, and taught at an elementary school there. Upon moving to Churchville in 1972, she worked as a substitute teacher and a teacher's aid for many years. She volunteered at the The Free Library of Northampton Township in Richboro, Pa. for years and was an active member of both the Women's Club and Choir at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Richboro.

Cathy enjoyed traveling, and she and her husband Jim visited Bermuda many times, as well as Europe, Canada and many U.S. locations. At home she was an avid reader, a talented seamstress and enjoyed taking long walks.

Cathy is survived by her sons, Robert of Medford, N.J. and James of Goodrich, Mich., her daughter, Mary Kay of Wilmington, Del., three grandchildren, Michael, Kayleigh and Jake, as well as her brothers, Jim and Kevin, and sister, Doretta, all of Albuquerque, N.M.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 654 Hatboro Road, Richboro, Pa., where her Memorial Mass will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Lamb Funeral Home,

Huntingdon Valley

www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 9, 2019
