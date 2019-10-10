|
|
Catherine R. Aquaro passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the age of 92.
Catherine worked as an Administrative Assistant for J&J, served as a teacher's aide in the Neshaminy School District, was active in the Middletown Township Seniors Chorus, and was a devoted member of Queen of the Universe Church.
Her greatest joy in life was her family.
She was the beloved wife to the late Orlando Aquaro; a loving mother to her children, Lonnie Sebastian (Patrick) and Michael Aquaro (Sharon); devoted grandmother to Kristen and Adam Aquaro; and dear aunt to her nieces and nephews.
Catherine was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles and Carmen Orlando, Josephine Arces and Anna Pinto.
Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to her parish at the above address would be appreciated by the family.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 10, 2019