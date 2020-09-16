Catherine T. Clee, a longtime resident of Southampton passed away on Sunday September 13, 2020 at Neshaminy Manor Nursing Home in Doylestown. Catherine was 91.Born in Elkins Park, Catherine was the daughter of the late Terrence and Rose (Nee Hall) Farley.Catherine was the wife of the late Albert J. Clee who had died in 1989.Catherine is survived by her children Kathleen A. Yates (Brian), Albert P. (Donna ),Peter J (Eileen), Joseph J. (Christine), Michael J. (Teresa), and Paul W. Clee. Catherine was the sister of Terrence Farley, Frances Jones, and the late Roseann Herrman and the late James Farley. In addition she is survived by her 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.The Clee family would like to acknowledge and express their gratitude for the care and comfort provided to Catherine by the staff at Neshaminy Manor and Doylestown Hospice.Catherine's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday September 17, 2020, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Southampton, PA. Internment will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Masks and social distancing will be required.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below.Shelly Funeral Home,Warrington