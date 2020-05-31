Catherine T. Dahms
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine T. Dahms of Levittown died Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was 86.

Born in Philadelphia, she was raised in the Oxford Circle section of the city and graduated from Little Flower High School in 1952. She had been an original Levittown homeowner since 1953 and was a member of St. Michael the Archangel parish.

Catherine spent her working career in retail sales at the former Pomeroy's located in the Levittown Shopping Center and with Strawbridge and Clothier, Macy's and most recently Norman's Hallmark in the Oxford Valley Mall.

She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and listening to music, but most important to her was spending time with her loving family.

Catherine is survived by her loving children, Patty Jabaly (Charlie), David M. Dahms (Debbie) and Karen M. Robinson (Richard); her brother, Andy Dorr; her longtime companion, Gabe Rensky; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved