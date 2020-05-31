Catherine T. Dahms of Levittown died Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was 86.Born in Philadelphia, she was raised in the Oxford Circle section of the city and graduated from Little Flower High School in 1952. She had been an original Levittown homeowner since 1953 and was a member of St. Michael the Archangel parish.Catherine spent her working career in retail sales at the former Pomeroy's located in the Levittown Shopping Center and with Strawbridge and Clothier, Macy's and most recently Norman's Hallmark in the Oxford Valley Mall.She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and listening to music, but most important to her was spending time with her loving family.Catherine is survived by her loving children, Patty Jabaly (Charlie), David M. Dahms (Debbie) and Karen M. Robinson (Richard); her brother, Andy Dorr; her longtime companion, Gabe Rensky; and several nieces and nephews.Services will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown