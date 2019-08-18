Home

Molden Funeral Chapel
Cathy A. Karasakal

Cathy A. Karasakal Obituary
Cathy A. Karasakal of Levittown, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. She was 54.

She was born to the late Donald and Carmella (DiLissio) Seifert in Bristol, Pa. Cathy loved being the Vice Principal of Bristol Township Armstrong School and she especially loved the students.

She will be remembered for her kind and caring nature and for always showing her unconditional love to her family and friends. Cathy will be deeply missed.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Mursel Karasakal; sons, Adam Karasakal and Gokan Karasakal; grandchildren, Enes and Eren; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at St. Ann Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, PA 19007, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Cathy will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, Pa.

Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 18, 2019
