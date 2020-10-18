Cathy Jo (Roth) Transue was a lifelong resident of Langhorne, but is now an eternal resident of heaven. At home, surrounded by loved ones, she passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. She was 68.Cathy was born to John H. Roth Sr. and Josephine K. (Riemenschneider) Roth, both of whom preceded her in death.Family traditions in her childhood years included scouting, camping, 4-H baking competitions, and the Langhorne Memorial Day Parade. A 1970 graduate of Neshaminy High School, Cathy was active in concert choir and musical theater.She worked at Central Penn and First National Bank in Langhorne, and taught private piano lessons. She also played in the hand bell choir, and was a member of Langhorne United Methodist Church, where she met and married her former husband, Vard V. Transue Jr. Their four daughters include premature twins, Abbey Joy and Becky Joy, who are already in heaven.When her children were born, Cathy was content to stay home and take care of her family. She became a devoted wife and mother who volunteered much of her time with her daughters' activities. She served as their Girl Scout troop leader and room parent at their Christian schools. When her children were older, she worked at the Peruzzi & McCafferty Automotive Groups in Langhorne. She loved making connections with people and recording the connections between people through genealogy. Cathy was a devoted daughter who took care of her parents until the end of their lives.Cathy was passionate about God, music, and family. She always wanted to do what was right. With her daughters, she worshipped at many contemporary Christian concerts, including Michael W. Smith, Wayne Watson, and For King & Country. She loved caring for her cats. She will be fondly remembered for playing board games with her granddaughter, and waterskiing while enjoying the wonder of God's creation at Lake Wallenpaupack in the Poconos.Cathy is survived by her daughters, Bonnie and Wendy; granddaughter, Kessiah; brother, John H. Roth Jr. (Phyllis), sister, Linda Roth (Robert Fisher); niece, Lara Mitchell (Randy); and other beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.Viewing hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, 323 E. Washington Ave., Newtown. A 9 a.m. viewing will be followed by a 10 a.m. memorial service Saturday, Oct. 24, at United Methodist Church of the Redeemer, 1128 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia. An interment service will be immediately following in Sunset Memorial Park, 333 W. County Line Road, Huntingdon Valley.Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home,Newtown