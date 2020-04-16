|
|
Cathy Mack of Lower Makefield Township, Pa. passed away on Thursday April 9, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA, where she was living with her family. She was 67.
Born in Indianapolis, IN, daughter of the late Dale and Joan Butcher Burries, she resided in Lower Makefield for 36 years.
Cathy was an exceptional wife and mother. Her greatest love was family, devoting her energy and enthusiasm to raising her four children. The home she built with David became a beacon for the neighborhood and the warmth and love could be felt by all who visited.
Cathy was also an active member of the Woodside Presbyterian Church, where she volunteered her time and found a strong and loving community to practice her faith.
Wife of the late David Mack, she is survived by a daughter, Megan Mack of Reno, NV; three sons, Joshua Mack and Ryan Mack, both of Los Angeles, CA, and Logan Mack of Queens, NY and brother Steve Burries of Greenwood, IN.
Cathy will be buried with her husband at the Newtown Cemetery in Newtown, PA.
A commemoration of Cathy's will be held at a later date.
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Yardley, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 16, 2020