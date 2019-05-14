|
Cecilia Murphy Romspert passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019.
She was the beloved and devoted wife of the late George C. Romspert, the dear sister of the late Joseph, Madeline, William Murphy and Kathleen Baker, and the cherished aunt of the late Joseph Murphy and wife, Paulette, Maureen Murphy Abboud and the late Khalil, and many other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and funeral beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Assumption BVM Church, Bristol and Meadowbrook roads, Feasterville, PA 19035, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Flower High School, 1000 W. Lycoming St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Reilly Rakowski Funeral Home,
Philadelphia
www.rrfunerals.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 14, 2019