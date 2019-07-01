|
Chad W. Gerner of Bristol passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was 36.
Born in Bristol and lifelong resident, Chad was a graduate of Conwell Egan High School and the Bucks County Technical School, Class of 2000, with his degree in Horticultural and Landscape Design.
Chad also was a carpenter and was working as a framer. He enjoyed dirt bike riding and was an avid outdoorsman.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved parents, Sam and Gerri (Ditolla) Gerner; one brother, Christopher, and his wife, Jennifer. Chad also is survived by his niece, Brielle, and twin nephews, Jackson and Lucas; and many aunts, uncle, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by his service at 8 p.m. at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike Bensalem, PA 19020. Interment will be held privately.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to either the SPCA, 1665 Street Road, New Hope PA 18938 or St. Jude Children's Hosp., 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 1, 2019