Charisse D. Bucci
Charisse D. (Kauffeld) Bucci of Bensalem, formerly of Honesdale, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Charisse was committed to her family, and her brothers and sister called her "the best sister." She loved the summers and the hot weather. She was a big fan of the outdoors and enjoyed tending to her garden. Charisse would grow both flowers as well as vegetables, but the tomatoes she grew to make her homemade gravy was her signature recipe. She was a stellar cook. Her door was always open to friends and neighbors and she was a mom to many over the years. She also loved to go out dancing and she was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan.

The loving daughter of the late Kenneth Maxwell Kauffeld Sr. and Viola Grace (Wolf) Kauffeld, she was the devoted mother of Dannielle Bucci and Anthony Bucci (Carine); beloved grandmother of Alyssa Marie; loving sister of Scott Kauffeld (Mary), Dana Wolf (Steven), the late Kenneth Kauffeld Jr., and the late Brian Kauffeld; and dear aunt of Jaclyn, Kaitlin, Meagan, Tori, Kellie, Victoria, and Kiel.

The family will gather with friends at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, www.stjude.org.

Fluehr Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.fluehrfh.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
