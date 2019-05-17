|
|
Charles A. Kuczmarski, "Charlie," of Levittown, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was 92.
Charlie served in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years, retiring in 1966 as a Yeoman, 1st Class. He then worked for another 20 years at Circle Industries in Trenton.
He was active with the Oxford Valley Senior Citizens, Immaculate Conception Merry Macs, Knights of Columbus (St. Joseph the Worker, Council 4215) as well as the Fleet Association in Alexandria, Va.
He enjoyed pinochle and crossword puzzles.
Charlie was the husband of the late Irene; father of Cathy D'Adamo; and Pop Pop to Nicholas, Christopher and Dino. He is also survived by his cousins, Pauline Krok, Rita Sankovich and their sons, a nephew, Alfred, and two nieces, Franny and Helen.
Family and friends are invited to Charlie's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. Monday, at Beck/Givnish of Levittown, 7400 New Falls Road. His Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Monday, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
To share your fondest memories of Charlie, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Beck/Givnish of Levittown
www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2019