Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beck Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
2443 Trenton Road
Levittown, PA
View Map
Interment
Monday, May 20, 2019
Resurrection Cemetery
5201 Hulmeville Rd.
Bensalem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Kuczmarski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles A. Kuczmarski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles A. Kuczmarski Obituary
Charles A. Kuczmarski, "Charlie," of Levittown, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was 92.

Charlie served in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years, retiring in 1966 as a Yeoman, 1st Class. He then worked for another 20 years at Circle Industries in Trenton.

He was active with the Oxford Valley Senior Citizens, Immaculate Conception Merry Macs, Knights of Columbus (St. Joseph the Worker, Council 4215) as well as the Fleet Association in Alexandria, Va.

He enjoyed pinochle and crossword puzzles.

Charlie was the husband of the late Irene; father of Cathy D'Adamo; and Pop Pop to Nicholas, Christopher and Dino. He is also survived by his cousins, Pauline Krok, Rita Sankovich and their sons, a nephew, Alfred, and two nieces, Franny and Helen.

Family and friends are invited to Charlie's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. Monday, at Beck/Givnish of Levittown, 7400 New Falls Road. His Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Monday, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

To share your fondest memories of Charlie, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Beck/Givnish of Levittown

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
Download Now