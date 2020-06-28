Charles A. Tennesen died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home. He was 71.
Born in Lincoln, Neb. and formerly of Bristol and Levittown, Pa., Mr. Tennesen was a 1966 graduate of Pennsbury High School. He had attended Baylor University.
A proud U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran, Mr. Tennesen was a member of the American Legion Post 834 in Fallsington and a member of Emilie United Methodist Church, Levittown.
Mr. Tennesen was an associate research chemist at Vulcanized Rubber and FMC Corp. in Princeton, N.J.
Mr. Tennesen loved photography and taking pictures of his nature and landscape. He was a member of Focal Plains Photography Club and Bristol's Photography Club.
He also was a military history buff.
The beloved husband of 45 years to Vicki R. (Tiesi), Mr. Tennesen was the loving father of Scott A. (Mary Ann Dean Mihaliak) and Laura Connerton (Joseph), the devoted grandfather of Skyler Paige, Liam, Madysen, Alex, Taylor and Kendall, and dear brother of Wanda Eavers (Marvin) and Thomas Tennesen Jr. (Noel). He will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Neva (Grote) and Thomas E. Tennesen II, and his brother, Marvin Tennesen.
Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Tennesen's name may be made to Pitt-Hopkins Research Foundation at pitthopkins.org, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 28, 2020.