Charles Angelo Horne passed away at the age of 65 on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, while vacationing in St. Croix or, as he called it, paradise.
He was born March 7, 1954 in Huntingdon, Pa., the oldest of three children to Charles Ernest Horne and Delores (Hampton) Horne. Most of his friends knew him as Chuck.
He graduated from Neshaminy High School in 1972 and was a longtime Langhorne resident. After high school, Chuck opened Great Lengths Hair Salon with former spouse, Caroline (Barford) Horne; together they shared the successful business. Later in life, he became a valuable asset to Neubauer Press before retiring due to health issues.
Chuck was an avid lover of music, cars, model trains, Philadelphia sports, and life in general. Along with a great sense of humor, he had a big heart and he will be missed immensely.
Charles is survived by his children, Rachael (Horne) McCaughey, Jessica (Horne) Schiano di Cola, and Charles Ernest Horne. He was very proud of his five beautiful grandchildren, and is also survived by his mother, Delores, his sister, Theresa Martin, and his brother, Barry Horne. Charles will also be missed dearly by his nieces, Mindy Stanley (Martin) and Chelsea Hoffman.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Chuck's life on Sunday, Sept. 8. A memorial service will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. followed by a luncheon from 1 to 4 p.m. at Middletown Country Club in Langhorne.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 1, 2019