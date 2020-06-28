Charles B. Brown Jr. of Upper Southampton passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was 92.
He was the son of the late J. Alberta (Marshall) and Charles B. Brown Sr.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eugenia.
Charles is survived by his children, Cynthia B. Murphy (Kevin P.), Charles B. Brown III, Catherine B. Campbell (Robert G.), and Debra B. Smith (Andrew W.); grandchildren, Greg, Brendan, Rob, Becky, Brian, Roxanne, Karen, Ian, Heather, Gavin, and Amber; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Ryder, Madison, Scarlett, Kiera, Brody, and Grayson. Charles also was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Barbara A. Brown.
Born and raised in Collingswood, N.J., Charles had been a resident of Southampton for 63 years. He was a 1944 graduate of Collingswood High School, and graduated from Penn State University in 1949.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, and was proud to have served aboard the battleship U.S.S. Alabama in the Pacific Theatre.
Charles served as Upper Southampton Township auditor in the early 1960s, was active in the Southampton Sports Club Baseball program from 1966 to 1980. Charles was a noted animal lover, having sponsored or adopted many homeless animals over his lifetime. He was a contributing member of 46 animal or wildlife organizations and shelters.
Funeral services for Charles will be held privately at the request of his family.
Memorial contributions in memory of Charles B. Brown Jr. may be made to Cat Tales Non Profit Animal Rescue at Cattalesinc.org or Hope for the Animals, Inc. at Adoptapet.com or an animal charity of choice.
Condolences may be sent to Charles family by visiting the funeral home's Web site below.
James J. McGhee Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
He was the son of the late J. Alberta (Marshall) and Charles B. Brown Sr.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eugenia.
Charles is survived by his children, Cynthia B. Murphy (Kevin P.), Charles B. Brown III, Catherine B. Campbell (Robert G.), and Debra B. Smith (Andrew W.); grandchildren, Greg, Brendan, Rob, Becky, Brian, Roxanne, Karen, Ian, Heather, Gavin, and Amber; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Ryder, Madison, Scarlett, Kiera, Brody, and Grayson. Charles also was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Barbara A. Brown.
Born and raised in Collingswood, N.J., Charles had been a resident of Southampton for 63 years. He was a 1944 graduate of Collingswood High School, and graduated from Penn State University in 1949.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, and was proud to have served aboard the battleship U.S.S. Alabama in the Pacific Theatre.
Charles served as Upper Southampton Township auditor in the early 1960s, was active in the Southampton Sports Club Baseball program from 1966 to 1980. Charles was a noted animal lover, having sponsored or adopted many homeless animals over his lifetime. He was a contributing member of 46 animal or wildlife organizations and shelters.
Funeral services for Charles will be held privately at the request of his family.
Memorial contributions in memory of Charles B. Brown Jr. may be made to Cat Tales Non Profit Animal Rescue at Cattalesinc.org or Hope for the Animals, Inc. at Adoptapet.com or an animal charity of choice.
Condolences may be sent to Charles family by visiting the funeral home's Web site below.
James J. McGhee Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 28, 2020.