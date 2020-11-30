Charles "Charlie" C. Loughery
Charles "Charlie" C. Loughery of Warminster passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Thursday, November 26th, 2020. He was 83 and the beloved husband for 63 years of Susan "Suzi" E. Loughery.
Born in Abington, he was the son of the late Charles V. Loughery and Dorothy R. Reiner (nee Hogan), and stepson of Anna Loughery and Harry Reiner.
Charlie grew up in Warminster and Upper Moreland and graduated from Upper Moreland High School in 1954. He enrolled in Bloomsburg State College and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1958 as an Education major. He later attended Temple University in the evenings and earned a Master's degree. Throughout high school and college, he participated actively in athletics including football and track and field.
After graduating from Bloomsburg, Charlie took a job with the Centennial Joint Schools as an elementary teacher at Alta S. Leary Elementary School. His subsequent career with Centennial spanned 30 years. After teaching, he served as Principal of Warminster Elementary School and Lacey Park Elementary School. He later served as Principal of Wm. W. H. Davis Elementary School and Fred J. Stackpole Elementary School in Southampton.
Charlie retired in 1989. Prior to, and since retirement, he enjoyed traveling to Europe as well as throughout the US with Suzi. He also enjoyed hiking, jogging and spending time at their vacation property at Lake Wallenpaupack in the Poconos.
Charlie was a Mason, belonging to the Southampton Radiant Star Lodge #806. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason belonging to the Valley of Allentown Scottish Rite Consistory. Additionally, he was a member of the Southampton Square Club, having served recently as its President. He also served, for a number of years, on the Warminster Township Park and Recreation Board. Finally, during his retirement, he served for several years as the women's track coach at Delaware Valley College.
In addition to his wife, Susan, Charlie is survived by his sons, Charles W. (Nancy) and John M. (Delcia); his brother, William Loughery; his sister, Dottie Lynn Kelsh; and step brother, Frank Wenzel. Seven grandchildren—Jessica, Candice, Ashton, Charles "Carver", Lawrence, Emily and Sarah—will miss their Poppy. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren: Jonah; Theo, Heidi, and twins Anna and Elizabeth.
In addition to his parents and stepparents, Charlie was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Creighton, and step brother, Ron Wenzel.
Due to COVID-19, Charlie's service will be for immediate family only; however, the service, beginning at noon on Wednesday, December 2nd, will be available to view on the "Decker Givnish Life Celebration Home" Facebook page. Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, County Line Road, Warminster.
To share farewell messages, please visit the Life Celebration Home Website, www.deckergivnish.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Charlie's name may be made to Doylestown Health Hospice, 595 West State Street, Doylestown, PA 18901, DoylestownHealthFoundation.org/tribute;
or, Shriners Hospitals for Children
of Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
.