Home

POWERED BY

Services
Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Cantwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles D. Cantwell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles D. Cantwell Obituary
Charles D. Cantwell of Levittown and passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 94.

He honorably served in the U.S. Navy in World War II. He coached his son's Little League team to Little League World Series in 1960, and then went back in 1961 and lost. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and loved to travel.

He was parishioner of St. Francis Cabrini in Falls Township. Charles worked for U.S. Steel at Fairless Works for 32 years and after retirement he worked as a crossing guard in Falls Township.

Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Mable Cantwell; his daughter, Sharon Walko; daughter- in-law, Diane; grandson, William Cantwell; and brothers, Frank Cantwell and John Cantwell.

Charles is survived by his children, Charlie Cantwell Jr. (Debra), Deborah Dubs (Arthur), Raymond Cantwell, Gary Cantwell, and Kimberly Van Blarcon (Charles), 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, his sister, Louise Tyciak, and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter Street, Bristol, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at St. Frances Cabrini, 325 S. Oxford Valley Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem.

Condolences for the family may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Molden Funeral Chapel,

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Molden Funeral Chapel
Download Now