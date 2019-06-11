|
|
Charles D. Cantwell of Levittown and passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 94.
He honorably served in the U.S. Navy in World War II. He coached his son's Little League team to Little League World Series in 1960, and then went back in 1961 and lost. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and loved to travel.
He was parishioner of St. Francis Cabrini in Falls Township. Charles worked for U.S. Steel at Fairless Works for 32 years and after retirement he worked as a crossing guard in Falls Township.
Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Mable Cantwell; his daughter, Sharon Walko; daughter- in-law, Diane; grandson, William Cantwell; and brothers, Frank Cantwell and John Cantwell.
Charles is survived by his children, Charlie Cantwell Jr. (Debra), Deborah Dubs (Arthur), Raymond Cantwell, Gary Cantwell, and Kimberly Van Blarcon (Charles), 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, his sister, Louise Tyciak, and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter Street, Bristol, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at St. Frances Cabrini, 325 S. Oxford Valley Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem.
Condolences for the family may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.
Molden Funeral Chapel,
Bristol
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 11, 2019