Charles D. McLarenCharles D. McLaren, "Chas", passed away peacefully at his home, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the age of 84.Born and raised in Frackville, PA, Chas graduated from Frackville High School in 1955. After proudly serving in the United States Army, Charles spent the next 58 years in Levittown, PA and is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Ann (Pollack), whom he adored.Charles is the loving father of Daniel Charles McLaren and his wife Colleen and the late Philip Andrew McLaren; devoted grandfather of Andrew, Matthew and Michael; and dear brother of Ellen McLaren. He will also be sadly missed by his in-laws, Theresa Keuper, Rose and John Besack; and several nieces and nephews. Charles was predeceased by his parents, Helen (Kershner) and Dartnell C. McLaren; his brother, H. James McLaren; and his sister, Ann Hall.Charles was a devout Christian and was an active member of the Oxford Valley Chapel, Levittown, PA.An automobile mechanic, Charles was a member of Teamsters Local 35. Charles had a life long passion for automobiles that started with his restoring his own car at the age of 17. He retired from Patterson Chevrolet, where he was employed for 30 years.Charles loved spending time outdoors, vacationing and gardening, but mostly loved spending time with his family. He spent countless hours on the sidelines and in the stands cheering on his grandsons.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 2:30 pm at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem.In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that any memorial contributions may be made to Oxford Valley Chapel, or to LaSalle College High School, Wynmoor, PA.