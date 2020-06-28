Charles D. Thomas
Charles D. Thomas of Churchville passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was 85.

He was born in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia, and was the son of the late Beatrice Greenfield.

Charles was married for 51 years to the late Charlotte T. Thomas, and is survived by their only son, Steven C. Thomas and his wife, Kimberly, as well as his three grandchildren, Steven, Carolan and Sara. He was preceded in death by his sister, Beatrice St. Peter, and his brother, George Thomas, and is survived by his brother- in-law, Joseph Cooke, two nieces and their children.

Charles was a Bucks County resident for 47 years. He was gentle, kind, reliable and extraordinarily calm. He was a sweet man. He loved gardening and had tomato plants that were 12 feet high. He loved his best friend Tom, his dogs, biking, cruises, and was a loyal fan to the Philadelphia Eagles and Notre Dame.

Charles was in the U.S. Air Force from age 19 to 23. He briefly worked for General Motors before taking a lifetime position with Smith Kline. After 46 years, he retired from Smith Kline and spent his final years as a crossing guard. He loved that job. He loved how all the children knew him by name.

He was a wonderful man who will be greatly missed. We love you, Dad.

Due to the pandemic, a gathering and reception to honor Charles' life will be held at a future date. Please contact Kimberly Thomas for further information.

In lieu of flowers, any contribution to loveshriners.org would be appreciated.

Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, Richboro

www.campbellfh.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
