Charles E. Brown, Jr.

Charles E. Brown, Jr. of Phoenixville, PA died on November 26, 2020 at Phoenixville Hospital of COVID 19. He was 72.

Born in Trenton, NJ, Charles was the son of the late Charles E. and Helen Kemler Brown, living in Morrisville, PA and later, in Washington Crossing, PA.

Charlie attended Morrisville High School and enjoyed both wrestling and baseball. Afterwards he worked at the Bucks County Association of the Blind in Newtown, PA. For the past 40 years, Charles has resided in Chester County.

He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law. Jeffrey M. and Suzanne Brown; two nieces, Kai Brown and Lauren Ruzicka, and William Bjornsen, Suzanne's father and member of the household in Washington Crossing, PA. Charles was the stepson of the late Claire Silcox Brown.

A private family service will be held with interment in Riverview Cemetery in Trenton, NJ.



