Today when I read this from my daughter Stacy Donnelly I was really saddened to hear of Charles's passing. But on the other hand I remember what a great guy he was . We all walk thru life with it's ups and down and there are people we meet during that passage that brighten our days. He was one of them. I recall going to the Steeler's game with him and later playing horseshoes many times. He was a cracker jack pitcher. He was a great grandfather and a truly nice person. I have no doubt that we'll all one day be meet again with our Lord. I and my family were Blessed to know him. Rest in Peace and Lord, help us to remember how he walked with You. And Stacy, Tom, Patrick and Sara, you all are in my prayers every day.

Michael Campbell

Friend