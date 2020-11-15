Charles E. Donnelly Sr., possibly the nicest guy to ever walk planet earth, was called to heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. He was 91.
A 10-year resident of Ann's Choice in Warminster, Pa., in the end he was blessed to pass quickly and painlessly in the presence of his loving daughter at Abington Memorial Hospital.
Born in Munhall, Pa. and primarily raised by his three sisters after the premature death of his mother, Chuck found his way through baseball, service and persistence. He pursued his dream of a professional baseball career until serving in the United States Army during the Korean War. After Honorable Discharge and returning to the love of his life, Catherine V. Donnelly, "Cassie," his life took a different path through night school at Duquesne University, shift work in the steel mills of Pittsburgh and, eventually, to the application of his "people skills" in sales and marketing positions over 30 years with United States Steel. He was a rock.
Whether known as Dad, Bubba, Pap Pap or Grandpap, he was always focused on family. He was preceded in death by Cassie, his wife of 66 years. Together always and forever, Chuck and Cassie stood as a shining example of marriage equality, survival and love. In later years, given the limitations of age and infirmity, they would be described together as "one good person."
Chuck is survived by the three children whom he loved so much, Charles E. Donnelly Jr. (Dallas, Texas), Margaret "Peggy" Ann Petrakis (Wayne, Pa.) and Thomas P. Donnelly (Doylestown, Pa.), their respective spouses whom he loved as his own, and six grandchildren, Michael, Caitlin, Nathan, Matthew, Patrick and Sara, who were unquestionably the light of his life.
Most of all, Chuck was a man who actually lived by his Catholic faith. His unshakeable belief in God, dedication to the faith through service and reliance on that faith in both good times and bad are an example for us all.
The family will celebrate a private Funeral Mass on Monday, Nov. 16, at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Doylestown Cemetery. The funeral service may be viewed online at www.noolp.org
.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in Warminster, Pa., or the Ann's Choice Benevolent Fund.
