Charles E. Donnelly Sr.
Charles E. Donnelly Sr., possibly the nicest guy to ever walk planet earth, was called to heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. He was 91.

A 10-year resident of Ann's Choice in Warminster, Pa., in the end he was blessed to pass quickly and painlessly in the presence of his loving daughter at Abington Memorial Hospital.

Born in Munhall, Pa. and primarily raised by his three sisters after the premature death of his mother, Chuck found his way through baseball, service and persistence. He pursued his dream of a professional baseball career until serving in the United States Army during the Korean War. After Honorable Discharge and returning to the love of his life, Catherine V. Donnelly, "Cassie," his life took a different path through night school at Duquesne University, shift work in the steel mills of Pittsburgh and, eventually, to the application of his "people skills" in sales and marketing positions over 30 years with United States Steel. He was a rock.

Whether known as Dad, Bubba, Pap Pap or Grandpap, he was always focused on family. He was preceded in death by Cassie, his wife of 66 years. Together always and forever, Chuck and Cassie stood as a shining example of marriage equality, survival and love. In later years, given the limitations of age and infirmity, they would be described together as "one good person."

Chuck is survived by the three children whom he loved so much, Charles E. Donnelly Jr. (Dallas, Texas), Margaret "Peggy" Ann Petrakis (Wayne, Pa.) and Thomas P. Donnelly (Doylestown, Pa.), their respective spouses whom he loved as his own, and six grandchildren, Michael, Caitlin, Nathan, Matthew, Patrick and Sara, who were unquestionably the light of his life.

Most of all, Chuck was a man who actually lived by his Catholic faith. His unshakeable belief in God, dedication to the faith through service and reliance on that faith in both good times and bad are an example for us all.

The family will celebrate a private Funeral Mass on Monday, Nov. 16, at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Doylestown Cemetery. The funeral service may be viewed online at www.noolp.org.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in Warminster, Pa., or the Ann's Choice Benevolent Fund.

Decker-Givnsh Funeral Home,

Warminster

www.deckergivnish.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Service
Nativity of Our Lord
Funeral services provided by
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
November 14, 2020
Today when I read this from my daughter Stacy Donnelly I was really saddened to hear of Charles's passing. But on the other hand I remember what a great guy he was . We all walk thru life with it's ups and down and there are people we meet during that passage that brighten our days. He was one of them. I recall going to the Steeler's game with him and later playing horseshoes many times. He was a cracker jack pitcher. He was a great grandfather and a truly nice person. I have no doubt that we'll all one day be meet again with our Lord. I and my family were Blessed to know him. Rest in Peace and Lord, help us to remember how he walked with You. And Stacy, Tom, Patrick and Sara, you all are in my prayers every day.
Michael Campbell
Friend
