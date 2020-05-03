|
|
Charles E. "Chuck" Quaste of Richboro died peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Abington Jefferson Hospice, Warminster. He was 78.
He was the beloved husband of 57 years to Barbara A. Dodaro Quaste.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Howard and Eleanor Weissinger Quaste.
Chuck, as he was better known, was a resident of Richboro for the past 30 years. He was a graduate Thomas Edison State College and received his undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the Submarine service from 1961 to 1966.
Chuck retired in 1996 with the rank of Sergeant after 26 years with the Northampton Township Police Department. After he retired, he became Director of Security at the James A. Michener Art Museum, Doylestown.
He was a communicant of St. Vincent de Paul Church, Richboro, a member of the FOP Lodge #53 in Wycombe, the Harry A. Houseman Masonic Lodge #211, F&AM, the Lu Lu Temple Shrine, Plymouth Meeting. Chuck was a founding member and former President of the Council Rock Kiwanis Club, an active member of the Blue Knights Motor Cycle Club #2, and taught Cycle safety courses.
Chuck loved his family, enjoyed living and working in his community and was proud to be an American. He will be sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and many friends.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by his children and their spouses, Charles E. Quaste Jr. and his wife, Kathy, Robert Quaste and his wife, Joann, Christopher Quaste and his wife, Monica, Melissa Durr and her husband, Harry, and Jeffrey Quaste. Also surviving are 14 dear grandchildren.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the future at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Richboro, followed by interment with military honors at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
Contributions in his name may be made , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020