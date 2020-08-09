1/1
Charles E. Quaste
Charles E. Quaste, "Chuck," of Richboro passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of 57 years to Barbara A. Dodaro Quaste, devoted father of five and grandfather of 14.

Chuck was a retired Sergeant with Northampton Police Dept.

The Covid-19 Pandemic that prevented Chuck's Funeral Mass and Military Honors have been rescheduled.

Chuck's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Road, Richboro. Masks are required and due to continued health concerns, the family will not receive condolences prior to the Mass. Military Honors will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

For more information, visit the funeral home's web site below.

www.fluehr.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
